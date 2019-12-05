|
|
|
LAMBERT George William
Born 29th October 1937 died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday 22nd November 2019.
George was survived by his Wife Sally, his Son's Ian, Russell and John.
Brother's Barry & Keith
and Sister Irene
Grandchildren Calvin Aarron, Harrie, Kieron & Oliver. Great Grandchildren Alfie, Aaylia Aarchie & Calel
After a courageous battle against COPD and Cancer, George finally threw in the towel, he was a strong as an Ox
all the way to the end where he slipped away, silently and peacefully holding the hand of the woman he loved.
He will be sorely missed
by family and friends.
Rest In Peace George
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 18th December 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford at 2.30pm
Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder Care St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6, Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019