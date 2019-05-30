|
|
|
Kermez George Luigi
Passed away peacefully on
20th May 2019, aged 78.
Beloved husband to Jackie,
devoted father to Stephen and Mark, father in law to Jane and Nicola and wonderful Nonno and Grandad to Jack, Amelia, Layla, Arabella and Grace.
He will be so very sadly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
10th June 2019 at 11.30am.
Flowers are welcome or donations to Bedford South Wing Hospital would be
gratefully received and may be given via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries please to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE, Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
