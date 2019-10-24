Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Fishwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Fishwick

Notice Condolences

George Fishwick Notice
Fishwick George Peter Died peacefully at home,
after a short illness on
17th October 2019, aged 83.
Much loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
12:15 on Friday 1st November 2019 at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
(Black attire not essential).
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
"Sue Ryder" may be sent to
Haseldines Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN. Tel - 01234 757529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.