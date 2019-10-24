|
Fishwick George Peter Died peacefully at home,
after a short illness on
17th October 2019, aged 83.
Much loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
12:15 on Friday 1st November 2019 at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
(Black attire not essential).
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
"Sue Ryder" may be sent to
Haseldines Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN. Tel - 01234 757529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019