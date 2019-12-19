|
|
|
SMITH Frederick William Passed away at Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home, Worthing, on the 12th December 2019,
aged 90 years.
A much loved brother and uncle,
he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m. on Monday 6th January 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing,
BN14 9EP.
For any enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Frederick's memory
to Chestnut Tree House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019