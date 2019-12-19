Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
15:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Smith

Notice Condolences

Frederick Smith Notice
SMITH Frederick William Passed away at Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home, Worthing, on the 12th December 2019,
aged 90 years.

A much loved brother and uncle,
he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m. on Monday 6th January 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing,
BN14 9EP.
For any enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Frederick's memory
to Chestnut Tree House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -