A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Frederick Bandy

Frederick Bandy Notice
BANDY Frederick James Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on 1st November 2019
aged 72 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at 4.00pm on Friday
22nd November 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent
to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
