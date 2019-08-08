|
|
|
FLEGG Freda (Betty) Peacefully on 26th July 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of Dennis (deceased).
Mum to Sandra and Martin.
Grandma to Jamie and Stephanie.
Mother in-law to Clare and Pat.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at
12:15pm on Thursday 15th August,
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers preferred please,
any donations for Dementia UK
will be gladly accepted and may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019