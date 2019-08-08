Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
00:15
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Flegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Flegg

Notice Condolences

Freda Flegg Notice
FLEGG Freda (Betty) Peacefully on 26th July 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of Dennis (deceased).
Mum to Sandra and Martin.
Grandma to Jamie and Stephanie.
Mother in-law to Clare and Pat.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at
12:15pm on Thursday 15th August,
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers preferred please,
any donations for Dementia UK
will be gladly accepted and may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.