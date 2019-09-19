Home

VAUGHAN Fred Formerly of Chiltern Avenue, Bedford, passed away in Park Manor Residential Home Poole on 7th September 2019 aged 87. Father to Carol, Brian and Alison, step father, grandfather and great grandfather. Husband to Sylvia and later to Helen (deceased).
Service to be held at Bournemouth North Crematorium on
Monday 30th September at 11.45am. Enquiries and donations to NSPCC, Bedford Hospitals Charity,
Macmillan Cancer Care UK,
c/o W Smith & Sons Funeral Director,
639 - 645 Wimborne Road, Winton, Bournemouth, BH9 2AR.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019
