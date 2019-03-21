Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
16:00
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Frances Foley Notice
Frances Jane Claire
FOLEY Dearly loved by Rowland, Jacci, Vincent and family passed away on Monday
11th March 2019 aged 82 years.

A funeral service will be held at 4.00pm on Thursday 28th March 2019
at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.

Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
