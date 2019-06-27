|
Florence Matilda Connally Peacefully at home on 2nd June 2019, aged 103 years.
Loving Mother to Fay,
Phillip, Monica (deceased), Oszeal, Omino, June, Jennie and Carol.
Grandma to 13, Great-Grandma to 12,
Great-Great Grandma to 13.
We all love you so much
and miss you dearly.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service takes place at
12.00 Noon on Friday
5th July 2019 at St Michael &
All Angels Church, Barford Avenue,
Bedford followed by interment
at Norse Road Cemetery.
Any flowers are welcome and
can be sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 35952 L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
