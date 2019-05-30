Felice Antonio Facchiano





3rd September 1926 - 21st May 2019



Surrounded by the affection of his much loved family, passed away peacefully at home

at the age of 92 years after a short but painful illness bravely fought.



Devoted Husband

of Giovanna (deceased).

Loving Father to Giuseppe (Joe)

and Antonio (Tony).

Dear Father-in-Law to Rosetta (Rosy).

Truly cherished Nonno to Felice,

Giovanna and husband Ben, Natalina and husband Ian, Roberto and Daniela. Bisnonno to Alberto, Carlo, Oscar, Alexa, Zara, Emilia, Primrose and Ruan.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and all those who knew him well.



Funeral service will be held at 9.30am on Wednesday 5th June 2019

at St Francesca Cabrini Church, Woburn Road, Bedford followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery.



Family flowers only.

Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Care can be sent via

www.memorygiving.com



Further enquiries to

Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE

Tel no: 01234 359 529



"You will always be in our hearts,

Rest in Peace"



"Vivrai sempre nei nostri cuori,

Riposa in Pace" Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019