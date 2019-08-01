Mr Fazal Masih

Born: 15/02/1933

Died: 18/07/2019

Age: 86



A loving, devoted and supportive husband, father, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.



Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 6th August at 11.00 am at Woodside Church, Dover Crescent, Bedford, MK41 8QH, followed by burial at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford, MK41 0RL. Refreshments served back at Woodside Church (Hall), all welcome.



"In my father's house are many rooms, if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am " (John 14) Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019