Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00
Woodside Church
Dover Crescent
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fazal Masih
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fazal Masih


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Fazal Masih Notice
Mr Fazal Masih
Born: 15/02/1933
Died: 18/07/2019
Age: 86

A loving, devoted and supportive husband, father, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 6th August at 11.00 am at Woodside Church, Dover Crescent, Bedford, MK41 8QH, followed by burial at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford, MK41 0RL. Refreshments served back at Woodside Church (Hall), all welcome.

"In my father's house are many rooms, if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am " (John 14)
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.