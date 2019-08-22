|
|
|
FLORY Ernest Victor
'Vic'
Passed away peacefully after a brave fight at Milton Ernest Hall Care Home
on 10th August 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Barbara,
devoted Dad to Derek and Roy,
much loved Father-in-Law
to Gill and Angela,
Grandy to Jen, Cheryl,
Nicola and Emma,
Great-Grandad to Nya,
Luca and Mattia.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Tuesday
27th August 2019 at 11.30.am.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder -St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019