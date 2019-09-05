Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30
Norse Road Cemetery Chapel
Bedford
View Map
Erika Sharrock Notice
SHARROCK Erika Marion
(née Otte) On 13th August 2019 after a short illness at Bedford Hospital.

Mother of Lorna and Kieran, grandmother of Lola, Maya, Ed,
Aviv, and Lior.
Ex-wife and close friend of Tim.
Retired teacher of Maths and Chemistry, and circulation manager
of British Birds magazine.

Funeral service takes place at 11.30am on 11th September 2019 at Norse Road
Cemetery Chapel, Bedford.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations to World Wide Fund
for Nature via
www.memorygiving.com/
erikamarionsharrock
Enquiries to Neville's Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019
