Eric Ward Notice
ERIC WARD Passed away peacefully at home on
4th December, aged 62, after
bravely battling a long illness.
Dearly loved by his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road on
Tuesday 17th December at 10.45am. Salford Rugby League colours
can be worn.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations to Macmillan Cancer Support may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529


Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019
