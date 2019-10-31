|
FORMAN Eric Passed away peacefully at home following a short illness, on
Saturday October 19th, aged 88.
Most loving and caring husband to
Audrey, treasured father of Hilary
and David, and father-in-law to
Steve and Jenna. Greatly missed
grandpa of Elliot and wife Miriam,
Rob, Abigail, Connor, Josh, Kian,
Leo and latterly Josh and Crystal.
Funeral service to be held November
12th at All Saints Church, Wilstead
at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Canine Partners, may be given via www.memory.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019