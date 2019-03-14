|
ERIC DA-NOBREGA 'Nobby' Aged 93 years.
Peacefully in his sleep
on 4th March 2019.
Husband to Dorothy,
Father to Ian (deceased) and Colin.
Father-in-Law to Julie and
Chris. Grandad, Great-Grandad
and Great-Great Grandad.
Will be sadly missed by so many.
Funeral Service to be held at 12.15pm
on Wednesday 20th March at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for SANDS in memory of Eric's Great Grandson Adam can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries c/o Arnolds Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
