Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:15
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Da-Nobrega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Da-Nobrega

Notice Condolences

Eric Da-Nobrega Notice
ERIC DA-NOBREGA 'Nobby' Aged 93 years.
Peacefully in his sleep
on 4th March 2019.
Husband to Dorothy,
Father to Ian (deceased) and Colin.
Father-in-Law to Julie and
Chris. Grandad, Great-Grandad
and Great-Great Grandad.
Will be sadly missed by so many.
Funeral Service to be held at 12.15pm
on Wednesday 20th March at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for SANDS in memory of Eric's Great Grandson Adam can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries c/o Arnolds Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.