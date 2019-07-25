Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
View Map
Resources
Enid Gascoyne Notice
GASCOYNE Enid Passed away quietly at
Oasis House Care Home on
Wednesday 17th July 2019,
aged 95 years.
Wife to the late Frank Gascoyne. Mother to Brian and Susan
and Step Mother to Lynne,
loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 2nd August at 1.45pm. No black, please wear bright colours and bright ties.
Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway, Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel. 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019
