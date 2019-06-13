Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30
St Francesca Cabrini R.C. Church
Bedford
Elvira Scognamiglio Notice
Scognamiglio Elvira Passed away peacefully
on 30th May 2019 aged 85 years.
Devoted Wife to Ciro (deceased),
Loving Mother to Anna and Giosue,
Cherished Nonna and Great-Grandma,
Treasured Mother-in-Law
to Carms and Rose.
Sorely missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at:
St Francesca Cabrini R.C. Church,
Bedford on Thursday
27th June 2019 at 10.30 am
followed by committal at
Norse Road Cemetery Bedford.
Flowers welcome.
Funeral arrangements
kindly entrusted to:
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
