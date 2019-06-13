|
|
|
Scognamiglio Elvira Passed away peacefully
on 30th May 2019 aged 85 years.
Devoted Wife to Ciro (deceased),
Loving Mother to Anna and Giosue,
Cherished Nonna and Great-Grandma,
Treasured Mother-in-Law
to Carms and Rose.
Sorely missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at:
St Francesca Cabrini R.C. Church,
Bedford on Thursday
27th June 2019 at 10.30 am
followed by committal at
Norse Road Cemetery Bedford.
Flowers welcome.
Funeral arrangements
kindly entrusted to:
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
