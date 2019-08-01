|
|
|
JEFFERIES Elvina 'Vina'
nee Turner Loving wife of Paul (deceased),
Beloved Mother of Luke and Vicky
and Grandmother of Corey, Keira,
Shay and Vincenzo.
Much loved sister of Tony, June, Wendy (deceased) and Anne.
Devoted Mother in Law to Elaine,
Alex and Sam.
Adored Sister in Law and Auntie to many nieces and nephews.
Daughter of Ron and Mary Turner (deceased).
After a short illness, bravely borne,
she passed away peacefully on
26th July 2019.
The funeral will take place at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 3.15pm.
It was Vina's wish for everyone to wear bright colours or something you
feel comfortable in.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired sent to Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital using folio account. no. 013096 or sent by
cheque payable to
'Bedford Hospital Primrose 013096' c/o H.W. Mason & Sons
Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019