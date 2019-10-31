Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Upper Stondon
Henlow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Niblett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Niblett

Notice Condolences

Elsie Niblett Notice
Niblett (nee Grange)
Elsie 17th October 2019. Age 82.
Beloved mother of Melanie
(father Keith). Sister and Auntie.
Good neighbour and friend
to those who knew her.
Late of Hanover Court Bedford and Three Star Park Henlow.
Funeral service 2.30pm
on Wednesday 6th November at
All Saints Church,
Upper Stondon, Henlow.
Flowers or donations to the
Stroke Association 0300 3300 740
or via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -