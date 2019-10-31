|
|
|
Niblett (nee Grange)
Elsie 17th October 2019. Age 82.
Beloved mother of Melanie
(father Keith). Sister and Auntie.
Good neighbour and friend
to those who knew her.
Late of Hanover Court Bedford and Three Star Park Henlow.
Funeral service 2.30pm
on Wednesday 6th November at
All Saints Church,
Upper Stondon, Henlow.
Flowers or donations to the
Stroke Association 0300 3300 740
or via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019