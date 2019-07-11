Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
14:30
St Swithun's Church
Sandy
Elsie Cockburn Notice
Cockburn Elsie



Passed away peacefully in her sleep aged 94 on 2 July
at Allison House, Sandy.
Much loved mum to Alison and Elaine, mother in law to Simon and Martin. Grandma to Alistair and Philippa and Great Grandma to Arabella.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 18 July in St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 2.30 pm followed by interment in Sandy Cemetery.
Instead of wearing black,
Elsie's favourite colours were pink, pale green, violet and red and the
family would like everyone to honour Elsie by wearing one of her favourite colours. Floral tributes or donations to Dementia UK may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
