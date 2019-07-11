|
Davies Ellie Of Maulden, passed away
peacefully on 16th June 2019,
aged 87 years.
She led a long active and
creative life and was loved dearly
by her family and friends.
She will be very much missed by Stephen and Katherine, David and Joanne and her grandchildren
- Bryony, Lucy and James.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at Ampthill Methodist Church on
Monday 15th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, for Action for Children may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019