THOMAS Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Of Ampthill, peacefully passed away
on 18th February, aged 81 years.
Loving mum to Bryn, Gareth and Mair and a dear gran and great gran.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March at 10.45am.
No Flowers by request,
donations, if desired for
MacMillan Cancer Support
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
