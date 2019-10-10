|
|
|
Jones Elizabeth
(nee Britten) Passed away suddenly on
10th September 2019,
aged 73 years.
Wife of Andrew, loving mother
of Caroline and Richard.
Elizabeth will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Many thanks to Dr Goulding.
Funeral takes place at 12.00 Noon on Monday 21st October at
St Owens Church, Bromham,
followed by interment at
Olney Green Burial Ground.
Black or navy attire preferred.
Any donations to Crohn's and Colitis UK or UK Sepsis Trust Limited, given via www.memorygiving.com.
Flowers and enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019