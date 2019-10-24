|
|
|
McLENNAN
Elaine Passed away peacefully on
4th October 2019, aged 80 years.
A much loved wife to Mick, loving mother to Michelle, Mark, Diane (deceased), Catherine and Jamie.
A grandmother and
great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 11.00am on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at Church of our Lady, Kempston followed by burial at Kempston Cemetery. Black clothing optional. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the MS Society may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019