Elaine
Bonas Died peacefully at home with her family present
at 10.00pm on Sunday 13th October.
She leaves Husband Paul,
two Sons William and Henry Vann
and three Grandchildren,
Thomas (5), Ben (3) and Molly (6).
Funeral service takes place at 10.00am on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at
St Peter's Church, Sharnbrook, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
