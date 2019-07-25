Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:15
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Armond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Armond

Notice Condolences

Elaine Armond Notice
Armond Elaine Formerly of Kempston suddenly passed away at Bedford Hospital
on 6th July 2019.
Daughter of Sylvia and Arthur (Deceased). A loving Niece and Cousin and friend to all at Agate House. Funeral service to take place at Bedford Crematorium
Monday 5th August 2019 12.15pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Agate House may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.