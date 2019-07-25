|
|
|
Armond Elaine Formerly of Kempston suddenly passed away at Bedford Hospital
on 6th July 2019.
Daughter of Sylvia and Arthur (Deceased). A loving Niece and Cousin and friend to all at Agate House. Funeral service to take place at Bedford Crematorium
Monday 5th August 2019 12.15pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Agate House may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019