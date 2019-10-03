|
MEEKS Eileen Janet Passed away
peacefully on
27th August 2019,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved and much missed by
her daughter Alison, son Keith
and partner Tony.
Loved by all her family and friends.
Eileen was a teacher for many years
at Bushmead Infant School.
There will be a private cremation
followed by a Celebration of her
Life to take place at the church of
St Nicholas in Wilden, Bedfordshire
on Wednesday 16th October at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to SANE and/or DEBRA
as Mum wished.
Please send to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019