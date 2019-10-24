Home

HARPER Eileen Violet Passed away on 4th October 2019, aged 92 years.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held on
Friday 1st November 2019 at St Marys Church, Goldington at 11.00am followed by a private interment.
Family flowers only but if desired donations to Save the Children made payable to the charity.
All enquiries may be made at
Co-op Funeralcare,
341 Goldington Road, Bedford,
MK41 9PA. Tel 01234 218324.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
