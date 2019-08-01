Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
Facer Eileen Passed away suddenly at home on 18th July 2019 aged 95 years.
A much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister-in-Law.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 23rd August 2019
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
