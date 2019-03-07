Home

Edward Wiseman Notice
Edward Leonard Wiseman Peacefully on the
25th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much beloved Husband of Barbara, Father of Stephen and Peter,
Father-in-Law of Trina and Kate, Grandfather to Chloe,
Shane, Daniel, Craig and Luke, and Great-Grandfather of Leo.
He will be much loved
and greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at 11.30am
on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Parkinson's UK can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
