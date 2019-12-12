Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Bridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Bridge

Notice Condolences

Edna Bridge Notice
Edna Bridge Formerly of Park View Blunham,
passed away peacefully
on 14th November 2019 aged 98 years,
after a long and happy life.
Edna will be sorely missed by family,
friends and good neighbours.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Great Barford
on Friday 20th December 2019
at 10:30 am
No flowers please
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder-St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel:01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -