Edna Adelaide Allen Peacefully after a long illness on
3rd March 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Bob, loving mother
of Rosemary, Brian & Gretchen.
Much loved sister to Audrey and devoted grandmother to Stuart,
Laura, Thomas, Kara and
great grandmother to Tobias.
She will be sadly missed but will
be forever in our hearts.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Edna's life will be at Bunyan Meeting Church, Bedford on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 2.30pm followed by private Cremation at a later date.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Bedford Hospitals Charity may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Enquiries C/O Arnolds Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
