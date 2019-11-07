|
BRIDGMAN Peacefully on 29th October 2019 at Sharnbrook House, Edith
(known as Mary), aged 99 years
of Harrold.
Now reunited with her husband Bert. Mary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at St. Peter's Church, Harrold on Friday 29th November
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Sharnbrook House may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019