Hardy Douglas Robert In loving memory
of Douglas Robert Hardy
who passed away peacefully
at his home surrounded by his family on 12th February 2019, aged 94 years.
Loving Husband to Gwen (deceased)
and beloved Father to Gillian.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Cemetery Chapel,
Bedford on Friday 22nd March 2019
at 11.30am followed by burial at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Flowers if desired,
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
