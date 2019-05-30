|
|
|
MITCHELL Dorothy Joyce
(Dot) Sadly passed away at home on
20th April 2019, aged 90 years,
after a short illness. Wife to the late Bill,
mother to Sue, Lesley & Jackie,
grandmother & great-grandmother.
She is missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
2.30pm on Friday 14th June 2019
at Bedford Crematorium.
Please wear colourful clothing.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
to 'Sue Ryder St John's (PCH)'
as you leave, or c/o
Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors,
37 St Cuthberts St, Bedford
MK40 3JG. Tel: 01234 363191
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
