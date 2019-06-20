Home

Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00
Kempston East Methodist Church
Dorothy Fox Notice
Fox Dorothy Died 24th May 2019,
aged 93 at
Dial House Nursing Home
Treasured wife of Brian,
beloved Mother of Christopher
and the late Roger. Mother in law
to Aileen & Olga, Granny of
Katherine, David & Ruth.
Service of thanksgiving and praise at Kempston East Methodist Church
5th July at 12.00.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Kempston East Methodist Church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
80 Ampthill Rd, Bedford MK42 9HP
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
