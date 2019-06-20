|
|
|
Fox Dorothy Died 24th May 2019,
aged 93 at
Dial House Nursing Home
Treasured wife of Brian,
beloved Mother of Christopher
and the late Roger. Mother in law
to Aileen & Olga, Granny of
Katherine, David & Ruth.
Service of thanksgiving and praise at Kempston East Methodist Church
5th July at 12.00.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Kempston East Methodist Church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
80 Ampthill Rd, Bedford MK42 9HP
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
