Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Dorothy Beard

Dorothy Beard Notice
Beard Dorothy
'Joan'
Sadly passed
away on
16th November 2019
aged 91 years
Much loved Mum,
Nanny and Great-Nanny
Missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Wootton, Bedford
on Friday 29th November 2019
at 2.30pm
Followed by burial at
Wootton Cemetery
Flowers or Donations
made payable to
Alzheimer's Research Trust
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019
