Dorothy Mary Barker 08/03/30-19/02/19
Now at Peace with her Lord and Saviour, reunited with her beloved Husband Ken.
Dearest Mother and Mummia to Julie and Jonathan, Mother in law of Debs. Gam to Michael, Bradley and Ashleigh. Sister to Jim and David. Auntie, Cousin, Neighbour and friend to many.
Thanksgiving Service takes place at 1.00pm on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at Bunyan Meeting Church,
Mill Street Bedford.
No flowers. Donations for
Cancer Research UK and Police Roll of Honour Trust can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Arnolds Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
In Heavenly Love Abiding
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
