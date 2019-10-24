Home

YOUNG Doris Annette On 10th October 2019, Doris. Much beloved wife of John Young (deceased) passed away peacefully in her sleep at Arden House Residential Home, Bedford at the Amazing age of 101.
Mother of Margaret & Grand Mother to Robert & Tina and dear friend to their respective partners Anne-Marie and Peter, Great Grandmother to Jack & David. Mother in law to
Robert William Bertrum.
Funeral Service Bedford Crematorium on the 1st November at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sight Concern
or Save The Children. www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
