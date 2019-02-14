Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Halliday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Halliday

Notice Condolences

Doris Halliday Notice
Halliday Doris Passed away peacefully on Tuesday
29th January 2019 aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Halliday and mother to Paul and Peter.
Doris will be forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held at 11.30am on Friday 8th March 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers preferred please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds. MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now