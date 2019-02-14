|
Halliday Doris Passed away peacefully on Tuesday
29th January 2019 aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Halliday and mother to Paul and Peter.
Doris will be forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held at 11.30am on Friday 8th March 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers preferred please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds. MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
