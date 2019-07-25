|
SAPEY Doreen Passed away at Dial House on
18th July 2019 aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of John.
A much loved Mum to
Peter, Michael and Jane.
A special Nan and Great-Nan.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 2nd August 2019
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Alzheimer's Society
(for UK Dementia Research Institute)
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019