Don Kores Notice
Kores Don
(Rudy) Died courageously after a long illness on 30th June 2019 aged 66 years.
A wonderful Husband and
best friend to Judi.
An amazing Dad to
Martin, Andrew and Russell.
Adored by his Grandchildren
Hannah, Jamie, Olivia, Freya, Lucy, Isaac and Lilly
and Big Brother to Phil.
He will be missed by all his mates.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Monday 15th July 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
(Coronary Care Unit)
or
Dial House
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
