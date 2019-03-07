Home

Diana Willis Notice
Willis Diana Mary
(nee Otter) On Thursday 21st February at South Wing Bedford Hospital Diana, aged 79 years,
peacefully passed away.
Wife of John, stepmother of Tim and Bill, cousin of Rosemary, Antony, Jane and Simon and a friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road, Bedford on Tuesday
12th March at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, however donations in Diana's memory may be sent to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. All enquiries to Molyneux Jones,
37 St. Cuthbert's Street, Bedford,
MK40 3JG. Tel 01234 363191.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
