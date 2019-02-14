|
HEATH RA DIANA STELLA BRIDGET Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 5th February 2019.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her funeral service will take place at Bournemouth Crematorium
on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 1.45.
Family flowers only but in memoriam donations for Cancer Research UK are gratefully received and may be sent
c/o Deric Scott Funeral Directors,
755 Christchurch Road, Boscombe, BH7 6AN or made online at
www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
