Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30
All Saints Parish Church
98 Iddesleigh Road
Bedford
Diana Daniel Notice
DANIEL Diana Elizabeth On Friday
16th August 2019 after a very courageous battle fought with grace and dignity; peacefully, devoted
mother to Keyon, Alliyah and Kyan, much loved partner to Irvin, sister to Kelly, Dawn, Terry, Paul and grandmother to Maliyah,
fell asleep aged 49.

She will be sadly and deeply missed
by all of her family and friends.

A celebration of Diana's life will be
held at 11.30 a.m on Thursday
12th September 2019 at All Saints Parish Church, 98 Iddesleigh Road, Bedford, MK40 4LQ followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery.

Donations if desired can be
made to Cancer Research via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville's Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529.
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 29, 2019
