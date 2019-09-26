Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00
The Parish Church of St. Andrew
Ampthill
Desmond Summerfield Notice
SUMMERFIELD Desmond George
(Des) Of Houghton Conquest,
passed away peacefully on
20th September 2019, aged 86 years.
Devoted and loving husband to
Pauline (deceased), loving father to Gary and Shaun, and daughter in law Sue, Ursula, and much loved grandad to Kerry and Rebecca,
Ella-May and Hogan.
Funeral service will be held at
The Parish Church of St. Andrew, Ampthill on Wednesday 9th October
at 11.00am followed by interment in
Millbrook Churchyard.
Flowers welcome.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel 01525 406132



L;X002 - B59781 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019
