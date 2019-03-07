Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
View Map
Derrick Roberts Notice
Roberts Derrick Owen Aged 88 years
sadly passed away
on 21st February 2019
Beloved Husband
to Mary (deceased).
Devoted Dad to
Tina and John.
Father-in Law to Kevin.
Much loved Grandad to
Adam, Claire and Andrew.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Wednesday
20th March 2019 at 2.30pm,
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired made payable to
Alzheimer's Research UK
and may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
