Harper Derrick

"Copper"

4-1-1937 to 30-7-2019

Derrick Harper - known to everyone as "Copper", passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday 30th July 2019.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Sue, children Jane, Ian and Rachel, daughter-in-law San

and 'son-out-law' Mark.

A small and private family burial at the Woodland Burial Ground in Keysoe,

will take place in early September in the outdoors that he loved so much.

Known for his work with Bedfordshire Youth Service, Outdoor Education and water-sports he will be missed by those whose lives he touched.

A celebration of his life, open to all

who knew him will take place on Saturday 7th September.

If you wish to attend please contact the family by end Friday 30th August.

You either can contact us direct

or via Viking Kayak Club on [email protected] Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019