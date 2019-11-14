|
|
|
SHORT Derek
(Joe) 21.07.32 - 04.11.19
It is with great sadness we announce that Derek passed away peacefully
on 4th November 2019.
A very much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
and never forgotten.
Funeral service to take place at 1.45pm on Monday 2nd December 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Friends of Westoning Church may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019