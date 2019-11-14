Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Short

Notice Condolences

Derek Short Notice
SHORT Derek
(Joe) 21.07.32 - 04.11.19
It is with great sadness we announce that Derek passed away peacefully
on 4th November 2019.
A very much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
and never forgotten.
Funeral service to take place at 1.45pm on Monday 2nd December 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Friends of Westoning Church may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -